Meghan McCain: ‘Chris Cuomo Is a Sanctimonious Tool’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” that CNN host Chris Cuomo was “a sanctimonious tool” while discussing the news he was advising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) about his sexual misconduct allegations.

McCain said, “Well, I just think it’s hypocritical…We’re all in positions where we work in media and politics. We have to talk about people that we love. Quite frankly, if my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on “The View.” I’m not a snowflake. I’m not Chris Cuomo. I do love my family and my dad. There’s no crying in baseball. This is the job we signed up for. If you can’t hack it, do something else. During the height of Cuomo mania, he was having his brother on every night. He was making jokes with prop comedy as older people in nursing homes and people with disabilities were having COVID positive patients in there and dying, including my own friend Janice Dean’s mother and father-in-law. I think Chris Cuomo is a macabre ghoul. On top of everything else, he us accused of sexually assaulting numerous women, and nobody seems to care. He’s keeping his job forever.”

She added, “I just think CNN can’t have it both ways. You can’t spend hours and hours a day criticizing Fox and Fox News contributors’ and hosts’ relationship with the Trump White House and at the same time give him which is a very, very slight slap on the wrist. But I think Chris Cuomo is a sanctimonious tool. I think the fact he’s acting like it’s just too precious to talk about his brother, I too have family in politics. It’s tough. I would talk about them on air, and I have when it’s hard. Grow up.”

McCain clarified, “It was Andrew Cuomo that was accused of sexual assault, not Chris Cuomo, the TV host and the brother.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN