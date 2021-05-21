Weingarten: CDC Should Issue Guidance That Kids under 12 Should Mask, Distance in School

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten argued that in elementary schools, “we’re going to have to still keep wearing our masks and be physically distant so that we don’t have outbreaks.” And urged the CDC to issue guidance saying this for children under 12.

Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “So, Randi, what you would like is for the CDC to issue guidance saying that any child under 12 should wear a mask in school and continue to social distance, I think it’s three feet now, not six. Would that be helpful?”

Weingarten responded, “Correct.” She added, “In elementary schools, until we have the vaccines, it seems like, unfortunately, we’re going to have to still keep wearing our masks and be physically distant so that we don’t have outbreaks. Because we want to have school open.”

