GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: Summer Camps Should Open and Kids ‘Should Be Able to Go Without Masks’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) argued that the CDC needs to change its guidance for summer camps and that “summer camps should be able to open, and children should be able to go without masks.”

Miller-Meeks said, “Children are very low rates of transmission, also very low rates of illness, and they’re outdoors. And we know that there is almost infinitesimal transmission outdoors. It’s one of the few things that the Chinese Communist Party was honest about at the beginning of the pandemic. So, summer camps should be able to open, and children should be able to go without masks.”

