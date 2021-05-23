Brazile: ‘Republicans Are Afraid to Move On’ Because They Are In the ‘Grips of’ Trump

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said on ABC’s “This Week” roundtable that Republican lawmakers would not investigate the Capitol riot on January 6 because they were “in the grips” of former President Donald Trump.

Brazile said, “This should go beyond our standard politics, the standard politics of which party benefits or which group of American voters will lose. This is about the citadel of our democracy being attacked. It’s about our country being in a state of disbelief. I cannot imagine not looking at all of the underlying factors that led to the march on the Capitol.”

She continued, “If we don’t investigate the underlying reasons what happened, and — then we will not prevent it from happening again. That is what is so scary about what happened on January 6.”

Brazile said, “But this is an extension of the big lie. It’s the big lie that keeps on, you know, growing that he didn’t — that he didn’t lose the election. He lost the election, and Joe Biden won the election. And because of the big lie, Republicans are afraid to move on. Move on to crafting policies, you know, that they support. And as long as the Republican Party’s in the grips of one man, one man, they will not move forward.”

She added, “We need to investigate this because this is not America. That’s why it needs to be investigated.”

