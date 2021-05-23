Dem Rep. Ruiz: ‘Very Confident’ in Kamala Harris’ Ability to Solve Border Crisis

Sunday, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), the Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair, expressed his confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to solve the ongoing crisis at the United States’ border with Mexico.

Ruiz advised that Harris, who was appointed to lead the United States’ response to the border crisis but has yet to visit the border herself, “will find a way” with her “strong leadership.”

“We’re very confident under Vice President Harris’ strong leadership that she will find a way,” Ruiz told MSNBC’s “American Voices.” “She’s already working with local human rights leaders, local organizations that are legitimate in order to ensure that they receive the aid and that there is strategic, transparent, accountable funding to the governments, but mostly going to legitimate non-government organizations who are on the ground with the people. She has already met with CEOs of large corporations to partner with them in order to put pressure for those countries to follow the rule of law and also to create local job opportunities. She’s worked with our secretary of agriculture, who will help rebuild their agricultural industry because of hurricanes due to climate change, which devastated their subsistence agricultural industry.”

“[S]he has a comprehensive approach,” he added. “The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will continue to lead in Congress in support of her and her leadership, and we will get the job done.”

