GOP Rep. Gallagher: Early Assessment that COVID Originated Naturally Is ‘Biggest Intel. Failure Since 9/11’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that the intelligence community’s 2020 assessment that COVID-19 originated naturally and not from a lab leak “is the biggest intel. failure since 9/11, and it needs to be investigated.”

Gallagher said, “We cannot rely on the W.H.O., which has been corrupted by the Chinese Communist Party, to get to the bottom of this. We have to do an independent investigation. We need all the intel. declassified. And the final thing I’ll say is, the intel. community was corrupted by the exact same scientists that they were relying upon. In April of 2020, the DNI went out there said the intel. community agrees with the scientific consensus that it was a natural emergence and not a lab leak.”

He added, “Well, I’ll say this as a former human intelligence officer, I come from that world, this is the biggest intel. failure since 9/11, and it needs to be investigated.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett