GOP Rep. Waltz: The Squad Is ‘the Hamas Caucus’ and Members of Congress Siding with Terrorists Is ‘Fueling Antisemitic Hate Crimes’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued that some in Congress, like the “Hamas Caucus” in the Squad, are siding with terrorists, and the words of some in Congress “are fueling antisemitic hate crimes.”

Waltz said, “I’m just flabbergasted, to be honest with you. Israel is our ally. Hamas is a terrorist organization. I’ve spent my 25 years as a Green Beret, spent my career fighting alongside, and in many cases losing soldiers with them dying, fighting alongside our allies against terrorism around the world. Never did I think I would get elected to Congress and have my colleagues supporting terrorism…inside the halls of Congress. So, what we did in our office building just last week was put up huge I stand with Israel posters. My colleagues and I lined the hallways with it. And in one hallway, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has to walk down that hallway every time she goes to vote. So, I’ve renamed the Squad the Hamas caucus.”

He later added, “And so, the fact that we have members of Congress openly supporting these groups and openly supporting terrorism — who are launching rockets on civilians while hiding behind their own civilians doing it from schools, from churches, and in one case from a building with journalists in it — is just disgusting. It’s despicable. And in some cases, we’re seeing now where it’s fueling — their words are fueling antisemitic hate crimes. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Sanders has called it — has called them racist — the Israelis racist and an apartheid government. That needs to stop. We need to call this out. They need to stand down.”

