Hawley: Democrats’ ‘Incendiary Rhetoric’ on Israel Has to Stop

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) discussed his resolution to condemn antisemitic rhetoric and why it was important for it to stop.

The Missouri Republican cited congressional Democrats, who he said were contributing to the problem.

“I’m surprised he took this long, and it shouldn’t have,” he said. “But now he needs to call members of his own party and tell them it is time to stop this rhetoric. When they say things like calling Benjamin Netanyahu an ethno-nationalist on the floor of the United States Congress, when you call Israel an apartheid state as Democrat members have done on the floor of the United States Congress — that’s incendiary rhetoric, Brian. And we’ve had almost 200 instances of violence reported now against Jewish Americans. Again, that is just reported. We don’t know what else is out there. That’s too many. That’s too much. And this rhetoric is contributing to it, and it’s got to stop.”

