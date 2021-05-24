Pompeo: Fauci Had the Same Information I Had When He Dismissed Lab Leak Theory

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that he was outraged to see government scientists dismissing the possibility of COVID-19 originating from a lab “when they surely must have seen the same information that I had seen. That includes, certainly, Dr. Fauci as well.”

Pompeo said, “I made remarks over a year ago now, in early May of 2020, talking about this risk. And it was outrageous to see scientists, even government — U.S. government scientists who were denying this when they surely must have seen the same information that I had seen. That includes, certainly, Dr. Fauci as well. We need to know what happened here. The Chinese Communist Party knows what happened here. They know who patient zero was. They know precisely where this began.”

He added, “I am confident that we will find that the evidence that we have seen to date is consistent with a lab leak, and I’m convinced that’s what we’ll see. If I’m wrong, I hope the Chinese Communist Party will come forward and make a fool out of me.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett