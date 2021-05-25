CNN’s Lemon: Republicans Are ‘the Party of Antisemitism’

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Tuesday the Republican Party was “the party of insensitive statements about the Holocaust and Jewish people.”

Based on that conclusion, he called the GOP “the party of antisemitism.”

Lemon said, “We’ve learned that hate flourishing from anti-Asian hate to anti-Semitism, to the trolls trying to bring America down like the QAnon congresswoman doubling down on her blatant anti-Semitism and ignorance today, comparing a vaccine logo — oh, God, to the yellow star. Well, it’s yellow, not gold, the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear.”

Referencing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, Lemon continued, “It took leaders of her party five whole days to speak out about the lunacy of one freshman congresswoman. The top three House Republicans putting out statements today. They have been in front of cameras. They could have said something. Talk is cheap. This is the party that threw Liz Cheney under the bus for telling the truth. It took them five days to condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antisemitism.”

He continued, “I want you to think about this, whatever you do for a living, if there was someone in your workplace who said some stuff like this, what would happen to them? Would they still have a job? Would they still be respected? Would you still respect them? Would you? Would they still hang on? I think you know the answer.”

Lemon added, “Sources telling CNN that GOP donors and House members urged McCarthy to urge him to say something, but he’s unlikely to kick her out of the conference. One source saying ‘Donald Trump likes her, and Kevin doesn’t want to upset Trump.’ There you have it. That’s what Republicans are signing up for, allegiance to —you know how this part goes, say it with me, a disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term former president who could face potential criminal charges over his family business. That’s where we are tonight after a year of turmoil, a year of hate and division, a year of COVID, a year of reckoning with race in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. That’s where we are tonight, still, with the craziness, the insanity on the right. One party, that’s who the Republican Party is. That’s what the Republican Party is right now. That’s who you are right now. Own it. The party of insensitive statements about the Holocaust and Jewish people. The party of antisemitism.”

