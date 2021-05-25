MSNBC’s O’Donnell: ‘53% of Republicans Fail a Basic Mental Competency Test’ — They Think Trump Won

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, on Tuesday’s “The Last Word,” said that 53% of Republicans failed “a basic mental competency test question,” which is who is the president of the United States” because they think Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Discussing new Texas election legislation, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said, “It’s very much a naked power grab. Also, if you look at the leadership in Texas, Lawrence, it very much is out of sync with the population of Texas. Texas is an incredibly diverse state, and the Republican leadership in Texas is not. It’s very sad to say, but I think it’s true that it is a lot of Republican White males that are trying to hang on to power. They’re trying to do everything that they can in a diversifying state to do that.”

O’Donnell said, “Well, they definitely are in sync with the Trump vote. We have a new poll showing that 53% of Republicans — 53% — believe that Donald Trump is the true president. So, that means 53% of Republicans fail a basic mental competency test question, who is the president of the United States.”

Castro said, “Donald Trump owns the Republican Party in this country. He owns the Texas Republicans. And not only is it a matter of self-delusion. I mean, these people are delusional, but they’ve also gotten very dangerous to the people of Texas, and I think to the people of this county.”

