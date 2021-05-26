Behar: When Trump Is Indicted, ‘I’m Having a Big Party’ — I’m Having ‘Schadenfreude’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump was indicted, she would throw a “big party” because she was feeling “schadenfreude.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “You-know-who is back in the headlines thanks to New York’s D.A. convening a special grand jury in their investigation of whether he had a hand in his business committing criminal bank fraud, insurance fraud, and tax fraud, among other things. Of course, he’s denying all charges with his go-to it’s a politically motivated witch hunt claim. Joy, do you think he’s really worried about all this?”

Behar said, “Well, you know, I was reading that 95 to 99% of all cases that go to the grand jury end up in indictments. So, I mean, I’m a betting woman. I say he could be indicted very easily. I think he’s probably trembling. Of course, he’ll deny everything. It’s a witch hunt. When he was impeached, it’s a witch hunt. It’s always a witch hunt, and he’s always completely innocent. You know you’ll find his accountant, Weisselberg, under a bus any day. Ivanka, I don’t know who he is. He’s only been in the family for 30 years. Ivanka, stop it. When he’s indicted, I’m having a big party with Mexican food, a pinata, margaritas, everything. I can’t wait. I’m having a severe case of schadenfreude as we speak.”

