CNN’s Cuomo: ‘Remember the Fact’ Trump, Supporters ‘Were Wrong Before They Were Right’ on COVID Origin

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday on “Cuomo Prime Time” that former President Donald Trump and his supporters “were wrong before they were right on China” after revelations that three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019, months before China announced the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo said, “Ninety days is a new deadline set by President Biden for the United States intelligence agencies and all the assets to get answers on the genesis of COVID-19. What’s the problem? The problem is China won’t comply in the effort. So how can we discover if they don’t let the world have a good look? Nevertheless, POTUS has ordered intelligence to redouble efforts to collect information, suggesting that intel has coalesced around two likely scenarios but hasn’t reached a definitive conclusion, and there’s not enough sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other. That takes us back to the China point. However, there’s also a political point here. The two, COVID was passed from animals to humans, or it originated from a lab accident. Now, the second is a newer notion, okay? The government had not been open to the lab theory. That is why it is so politically charged. It was dismissed as a conspiracy early on. But now is under serious consideration. Why? An intel report determined several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019, the month before China reported its first COVID case. Why is it politically charged? Because Trumpers who were complicit in playing down the pandemic reality in America are now seeing more interest in the China lab theory as some kind of vindication. Enough to play ‘I told you so’ with Fauci.”

After a video of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cuomo said, “Tony Fauci answers the questions. Why wouldn’t you, Senator Rubio? Why don’t you come on and answer why did you ignore President Trump making light of the pandemic when all the science was against it? Why did you ignore when President Trump was saying that it was a hoax, it was just a bad flu? That it was too much testing that had people worried? Where was your concern then? If you were so confident, why did you fail along with Trump to get inspectors on the ground in China in the early days of this pandemic if it was such a real thing for you, so not to be ignored?”

Cuomo added, “We know the answer because at first you were all about praising China. Certainly, Trump was. Here’s his tweet. ‘China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well.’ So what changed? Only when Trump’s pandemic hoax, just a bad flu, too much testing is the problem BS failed, and we were way behind on the fight against a deadly pandemic, they needed to distract, and China is a convenient target. Notice, you never hear from any of these guys that Trump cut CDC staff in China pre-COVID by two-thirds. So guess what? We were more reliant on them for information. So when he or his Mini-Mes now say they want credit for being right on China all along, remember the fact that they were wrong before they were right on China and absolutely on what had to do about the pandemic. Even still, there’s no justifying Trump’s China virus slurs that fed more violence here without any pushback from the concerned citizen you just saw there or any of the other Trumpers.”

