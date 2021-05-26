McCaul: American Companies, Including Nike, ‘Complicit’ in Uyghur Genocide

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) accused some American companies, including Nike, of being “complicit” in the genocide of the Uyghurs in China.

McCaul said, “I think they’re complicit with the genocide going on in China.”

McCaul also commented on Nike declining to testify before the committee by stating, “I think Nike realizes that buying the cotton that comes out of the Xinjiang Province, that they are complicit with this act of genocide and they didn’t want any spotlight.”

