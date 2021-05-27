Angus King: Senate Filibuster Over Jan. 6 Commission ‘Tells Me that the Republicans Don’t Want to Look at the Facts’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) sounded off on the expected Senate filibuster to block the commission investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

King said the fight to block the commission tells him that “Republicans don’t want to look at the facts” of the day’s events. He wondered what the GOP is “afraid will be revealed.”

“[I]t tells me that the Republicans don’t want to look at the facts,” King told host John Berman. “They don’t want to talk about what happened. John, this is really all about Donald Trump telling them to jump, and they say, ‘How high?’ I mean, it really is. Many of the same people who were angry, who were upset, who realized what a serious matter this was when it occurred a couple of months ago are now saying, ‘Well, it wasn’t any big deal, and we don’t really need to know about it, and we’re afraid this will be a political investigation.’ I mean, I have to say, I kind of laugh at that.”

He added, “When people are moving heaven and Earth to block an investigation, you’ve got to ask what is it they’re afraid will be revealed?”

