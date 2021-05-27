Cotton: Biden COVID Origin Probe Designed to ‘Avoid Conflict’ with China and Make the Story Go Away

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that President Joe Biden’s intelligence community probe into the origin of COVID-19 won’t find anything beyond what the intelligence community has already found, and is “only kicking the can down the road trying to avoid conflict and controversy with China” and that Biden just wants to push the story back 90 days “and then hope that this all goes away.”

Cotton said, “I’m glad that Joe Biden is finally willing to look at the evidence and just use his common sense. But what he announced yesterday is too little, too late. It’s only kicking the can down the road trying to avoid conflict and controversy with China for unleashing this plague on the world. I can bet what they’re going to find in 90 days, it’s exactly what they’ve found over the last 18 months, inconclusive evidence. Because China has been concealing the evidence and probably has destroyed a lot of it. That’s why it’s time to lower the boom on the Chinese Communist Party and to make them pay for what they have done to the United States and done to the world.”

He added, “What he wants to do is get beyond what is a bad week of news about the likely origins of this virus. He wants to kick the can down the road 90 days into the summer and then hope that this all goes away. But they’re not going to — almost certainly — going to find anything beyond what they’ve already found.”

