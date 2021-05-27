RNC Chair: Whitmer ‘Has Covered Up Everything’ on COVID and Nursing Homes

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel stated that “you can’t get the nursing home data out of Michigan” and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) “has covered up everything with NDAs, with letting people go.”

McDaniel said there are “so many families who can’t get answers from the Whitmer administration as to what happened with the nursing homes, but then the sheer hypocrisy for her to say, you can’t go visit your loved ones and then she lies about taking a trip to Florida, taking a private plane. It really is shameful and it shows why she’s going to have a tough re-election next year.”

McDaniel added, “She’s not being forthcoming. So, you can’t get the nursing home data out of Michigan. We don’t have FOIA laws that allow that. And she has covered up everything with NDAs, with letting people go. There’s a lot here in Michigan that the citizens don’t know because of a governor who hasn’t led and is hiding and covering up her tracks.”

