Warren: Pandemic Is ‘Our Chance to Expand Our Idea of What Infrastructure Means’

Thursday, during an appearance on MSNBC, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argued the pandemic was an opportunity to redefine the meaning of infrastructure.

Warren’s remarks come as Congress considers a massive multi-trillion infrastructure spending proposal, which the Biden administration supports.

“Infrastructure is about helping people get to work and helping businesses thrive because they’ve got workers,” she said. “We build roads and bridges to do that. We invest in broadband to do that. We need to invest in childcare to do that. Millions of women are out of the workplace right now, and one out of four says the reason I can’t get childcare. We were in a crisis before the pandemic hit. It only got worse during the pandemic. This is our chance to expand our idea of what infrastructure means. Give women who want to work a real chance in the workplace.”

