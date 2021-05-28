DHS Sec’y Mayorkas: Mask Mandate for Air Travel Will Stay ‘Probably Until Mid-September’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the federal mask mandate for air travel will probably remain “until mid-September,” and stated that we’re “getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic because of a concerted federal effort and we need to stay strong and really put this behind us.”

Mayorkas said, “The mask mandate is a federal mandate in airports and on airplanes and that’s going to hold true probably until mid-September, and it’s a very important mandate. We are getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic because of a concerted federal effort and we need to stay strong and really put this behind us.”

