Dem Rep. Crow: We Have ‘Growing Violent Extremism Movement’ Spreading the ‘Big Lie’ that Trump Won

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we have a growing violent extremism movement in the United States” spreading “the big lie” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

When asked about a 1/6 commission, Crow said, “The question now is of timing. If Mitch McConnell said we’ll take another vote on this, I think the question for Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is, do we believe him that this will be a vote in good faith? We had 54 votes on Friday. We think there were a couple more people who would have voted had they been present. The question is can we get those three or four additional votes, or are we going to have to take up a select committee on the House side or some kind of House and Senate combined committee and do this ourselves? I don’t know. I can’t read their minds. This has to get done. I’m sick of playing the game of whack-a-mole with GOP members in Congress. Every time we address one of their concerns, another one pops up. It’s like playing whack-a-mole at Chuck E. Cheese growing up.”

He added, “There is an urgency to this. Let’s not forget this is not a process in the integrity of history, although that is important. We have a growing violent extremism movement in the United States. We have the spreading of the big lie that’s being used to further voter suppression laws around the country, and a growing number of Republicans are actually starting to believe more and more the big lie and undermine the legitimacy of the Biden presidency. So this is a problem that’s prescient, it’s growing, and we have to address it with timeliness.”

