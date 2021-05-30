Gillibrand: The Republican Party Is Not Acting in Good Faith to Govern

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she didn’t think the Republican Party was acting in good faith to govern.

Gillibrand said, “I don’t think the Republican Party is acting in good faith to govern and to bring forward what the American people want done. We should have that January 6th commission, and the fact we only had six Republicans vote for it shows the lack of goodwill that we have between the parties at this moment. I believe my responsibility is to serve the American people and help the people of New York, and that means passing a robust infrastructure bill with both the human soft infrastructure and the hard infrastructure. I have always believed if you just did the small, thin, hard infrastructure bill, the soft infrastructure will never get a vote. It would fail because, again, the goodwill is not there. We need a bold response to the moment we’re in. but I will work with Josh Hawley and any Republican if we’re moving forward towards something that helps New Yorkers and the United States people. It’s my responsibility to help everybody. I’ve done that my entire 11 years in the United States Senate.”

She added, “When it comes to this hardball politics, there isn’t the goodwill that we need. I just think we, today we have to do our responsibility to meet the needs of the American people.”

