Dem Rep. Malinowski: Holding Olympics in China ‘In Some Ways, Worse Than 1936’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) stated that it’s wrong to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in China while China is committing genocide, and doing so would be, “in some ways, worse than” holding the 1936 Olympics in Germany.

Malinowski said, “I just don’t think it’s appropriate to hold the Olympics in a country that’s committing a genocide. That’s — this is, in some ways, worse than 1936 in that respect. And what our bill does, it doesn’t force the athletes to boycott, I don’t want them to lose this experience, but it would put pressure on the U.S. corporate sponsors of the game by saying that they can’t contract with the U.S. government if they sponsor these games.”

