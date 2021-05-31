GOP Rep. Cammack: Left Dismissed Trump Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Because They Didn’t Want Him to Be Right

During a Monday interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) slammed the media and Democrats for initially dismissing former President Donald Trump’s theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

According to Cammack, the left refused to give Trump’s theory credibility because of their “disdain” for him. She said they politicized everything regarding the pandemic because they did not want Trump to be correct.

“I think it’s pretty incredible that we have even gotten to this point. When the media and this current administration has such a disdain for our former president, President Trump, and they are willing to bend the truth to really fit the narrative that they’re pushing, that says a lot about the current state of affairs,” Cammack argued.

“There was a political agenda from the word ‘go,'” she added. “From the beginning when there was a cover-up in China with the W.H.O. basically toeing the CCP line, promoting that they were doing all they could for containment. They were manipulating data, which, of course, we know was extremely detrimental because, in the early stages of a pandemic, that early data modeling is critical so that the other countries and other entities could be better prepared in combating a virus. But, as we saw, the W.H.O. was complicit in that, so when we pulled out of the W.H.O., and believe me, as much as taxpayer dollars that went into the W.H.O., we expect that Americans and really the world deserves better from the World Health Organization. But we were quick to see the political agenda that was being pushed at the highest level of W.H.O. that were complicit with the CCP in this. But again, you look at everything that has been done. Masks have become political. The vaccines have become political. Everything that should be nonpartisan that should be based and rooted in science and facts has actually turned into a political agenda by the ultra-liberal left. And they are doing this simply because they don’t want President Trump to be right, and that is a fact.”

