GOP Rep. Comer: Dems ‘Afraid’ They’ll Be ‘Proven Wrong’ About COVID-19 Origins

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) weighed in on the increasing evidence showing the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The theory was first floated by President Donald Trump and members of his administration in 2020 but was dismissed by many on the left.

According to Comer, Democrats do not want to investigate the origins of the leak because they are “afraid” they will be “proven wrong” and that Trump will be “proven right.”

“Well, they are scared right now,” Comer said in response to a question about what Democrats are waiting for when it comes to launching a probe into the virus’ origins.

“Number one, they’re afraid that Donald Trump is going to be proven right. And number two, if you look at the legislation that we voted on just in the past couple of weeks, they have made several references to implying the Republicans were racist for implying that the virus started in China. They made reference to the Wuhan virus with respect to their Asian-American hate crime resolution. So, I think the Democrats are going to look really bad on this; they know that. And it is very unfortunate that they won’t try to get to the bottom of this because they know that they are going to be proven wrong.”

