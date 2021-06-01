Graham: ‘People Who Are Trying to Destroy the State of Israel Would Kill You if They Could’

Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” from Israel to discuss the perpetually transitioning government in Israel and the Israel-Palestine situation.

Graham touted the existing U.S.-Israel relationship and warned those militant anti-Israel Palestinians would kill Americans “if they could.”

“I don’t know how to describe this,” he said. “It’s organized chaos. You need 61 — you need 61 votes in Knesset to rule the country. They’re about two votes away. It looks like Lapid and Bennett may form a coalition to get to 61 with the help of the Arabs. You know, Israel’s a vibrant democracy. You have Arabs in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. You have an Arab on the Israeli Supreme Court. So they play politics really hard over here. Never count B.B. out. But my message is, as much as I love and admire B.B. [Netanyahu], the relationship is well-founded. Our common values and our shared interests survive changes in government. So, you may have this time next week a completely new government. How long it lasts, I don’t know.”

“But I do know this,” Graham continued. “The relationship between the United States and Israel is the best we have on the planet in terms of our national security, and I hope every American watching and listening to ‘Fox & Friends’ understand that the people who are trying to destroy the state of Israel would kill you if they could. And the Iron Dome, this launcher behind me, saves thousands of Israeli lives and, quite frankly, Palestinian lives. It is one of the most marvelous technologies in the history of warfare.”

