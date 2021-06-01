Zeldin ‘Skeptical’ China Gives U.S. Full Access to Investigate Wuhan Lab Leak — ‘Hopefully, There Can Be Increased International Pressure’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) shared his skepticism of the Chinese Communist Party providing the necessary access to allow a proper probe into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zeldin lamented that China was not transparent in the early stages of the outbreak and that people were accused of racism just for floating the theory of the virus originating in a Wuhan lab.

“I’m skeptical as of now, but hopefully, there can be increased international pressure placed on China,” Zeldin stated. “It would be good for the World Health Organization, for individual nations, from the United States to the British and others, to ramp up the pressure on the Chinese Communist Party. It really was always a feasible theory that this is where the COVID-19 emerged from originally.”

He continued, “And last February and March, I was one of the people — this is talking about 2020, not 2021 — about the need for more transparency and to find out where the origin was because when you’re trying to battle a pandemic, the first thing you need is early detection. And that was sacrificed due to the lack of transparency by the Chinese. But the problem was when we were talking about this in February, March of 2020, we were being accused of racism just solely for considering this possibility that it even came from China and that China wasn’t being transparent. But you know, fortunately, here we are on June 1, having this conversation, but I’m skeptical that China is going to allow us to have the full access we need, as of now.”

