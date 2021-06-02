Atlanta Limo Service Head: MLB ASG Decision ‘Didn’t Make Sense’ — Small Business ‘Caught in the Crosshairs of a Political Battle’

A-National Limousine Service Inc. president Darrell Anderson on Wednesday detailed the economic damage on Atlanta due to Major League Baseball (MLB) pulling its All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to the state’s new voting law.

The Job Creators Network, a group representing small businesses, this week announced plans to file a lawsuit against MLB and the MLB Players Union.

Anderson, whose limo service likely would have seen an uptick in business as a result of the All-Star Game and festivities, told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that moving the game will cost “millions of dollars” and “thousands of jobs.”

“I think that small businesses once again are getting caught in the crosshairs of a political battle, and by filing this lawsuit, we’re still going to be trying to dig our way back out of this whole pandemic, and this lawsuit will be drawn out for a number of years, and small business will continue to suffer,” Anderson lamented.

“By moving the game [from] here … millions of dollars will be lost, thousands of jobs will not return because of a decision that was made by Major League Baseball to move it to another city, Denver, Colorado, that basically has similar laws on the books as Georgia, so it didn’t make sense for me to see why they would make that move,” he added. “And small business will be caught right in the crossfires of a decision that was made basically on political and had nothing to do with economics.”

