Manchin: ‘I Don’t Think You Should’ Pass Infrastructure with Just Democrats, ‘We Need to Be Bipartisan’

During a portion of an interview with NBC on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that he doesn’t think infrastructure should be passed with solely Democratic support and that “we need to be bipartisan. … I’ve never seen a pothole that had a Republican or Democrat name on it.”

NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake asked, “Are you ready to go it alone with just Democrats?”

Manchin responded, “I don’t think you should. I really don’t.”

Haake then asked, “At all, at any point?”

Manchin answered, “I don’t think, right now, basically, we need to be bipartisan. If we can’t become — I’ve always said this. I’ve never seen a pothole that had a Republican or Democrat name on it. It’ll bust your tire, I don’t care who you are.”

