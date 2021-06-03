Pompeo: Fauci Emails ‘Consistent’ with What China, W.H.O. Were Pushing

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the released emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci by stating that “these emails that you’re seeing now are entirely consistent as well with what the propaganda machine inside of China was pressing and what the World Health Organization was pressing as well.”

Pompeo said, “[A]ll these emails that you’re seeing now are entirely consistent as well with what the propaganda machine inside of China was pressing and what the World Health Organization was pressing as well. We can’t forget that, all this time, not only was there an absence of information from the Chinese Communist Party, but they were trying to tell us that this came from America. They were actively engaged in propaganda suggesting this was natural. They are hard at it. We’ve got to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

