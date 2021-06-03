Rand Paul: Fauci Emails Offer a ‘Disturbing Picture’ — ‘Not Being Honest with the American Public’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) hammered National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci on the heels of emails unveiled through a Freedom of Information Act request that showed a change in Fauci’s behavior.

Paul, who has been an outspoken critic of Fauci and his approach to COVID-19, called what has been gleaned from the emails a “disturbing picture.”

“They tell me that early on, he was very worried,” he said. “You know, there is a disturbing picture, he gets an email, or he gets notification of what’s going on in Wuhan, and he immediately sends something to his assistant an email saying, we must meet immediately, read this article. And in the subject line in the article, it says gain of function research in Wuhan. Well, he still denies to this day that he was funding it. And as you know, gain of function is where you take an animal virus, and you make it into a super-virus that infects humans. They were doing this at the Wuhan lab. Dr. Fauci still denies it to this day, but in his private e-mails, he puts in the subject line: urgent, we must discuss this gain of function research.”

“So he knows it’s gain of function, and he needs to be pinned down on this,” Paul continued. “There are scientists across America who will dispute what he’s saying, who says that specifically the grant and the money given to Wuhan that Dr. Fauci approved, that it was gain of function research. And we need to talk to these scientists in this field and hear from them about how Dr. Fauci is not being honest with the American public.”

