Sanders: ‘Cowardly’ GOP ‘Making it Harder for People of Color, Young People, Poor People to Vote’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Thursday CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” Republicans are in a “disgraceful, cowardly way,” making it “harder for people of color, young people, poor people to vote.”

Sanders said, “I think you are more than aware, the American people are more than aware, that in Georgia, in Texas, in states all over this country, what Republicans are doing in an absolutely shameful, disgraceful, cowardly way is making it harder for people of color, young people, poor people to vote. ”

He continued, “They understand their agenda of tax breaks for millionaires, cutting Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid is unpopular. So instead of addressing the issues facing working people, they’re trying to make it hard for people who might vote Democratic to vote. What we are going to be bringing up within the next month is the For the People Act. Which basically says the very radical statement that in America, if you’re 18 years of age or older and a citizen, you have the right to vote, that we should not have the crazy kind of gerrymandering that we have in states around this country, and we should not have the kind of dark money, billionaire corporate money, which is doing so much harm without disclosure. That’s what we’re fighting for. I suspect we’re going to get zero Republican support for that, and the only way we’re going to go forward to protect American democracy to give people in states all over this fair country a fair shot is by passing that bill.”

