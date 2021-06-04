Maher: It’s Not Liberal for People Making Less to Pay for College Educations of Those Who Make More

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher questioned whether it’s “really liberal for someone who doesn’t go to college and makes less money to pay for people who do go and make more?” And said that “Liberals see more school the way Republicans see tax cuts, as the answer to everything.”

Maher began by saying that higher education in the U.S. is “a racket that sells you a very expensive ticket to the upper-middle class.”

He added, “Now, the right is calling Biden’s plan social engineering, which is over the top. But Biden’s plan is an endorsement of a particular idea, that the more time humans spend in classrooms staring at blackboards, the better. Liberals see more school the way Republicans see tax cuts, as the answer to everything. We imagine going to college is the way to fight income inequality. But actually, it does the reverse.”

Maher further stated, “I know free college is a left-wing thing, but is it really liberal for someone who doesn’t go to college and makes less money to pay for people who do go and make more?”

