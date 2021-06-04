Meghan McCain: Fauci ‘Clearly Wanted to Be a Kardashian’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “TheView” that Dr. Anthony Fauci sought fame like “a Kardashian.”

Joy Behar said, “Republicans like Rand Paul are saying I told you so over the emails. What is he saying that he is right about, Rand Paul?”

McCain said, “I don’t think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity or don’t want to be a celebrity, pose on the cover of InStyle Magazine in fashion spreads and on the cover of People Magazine. I’m sorry but part of the criticism going forward is he just wanted to be a scientist, he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian as well.”

She continued, “I think his emails show that he doesn’t understand that the question that everyone has. We understand he’s saying he doesn’t believe it was a lab leak, that it was an accidental lab leak because he said Chinese people didn’t want to kill themselves. Sorry I mean intentional. It could have been accidental. My problem is these experimental — again, I’m not an infectious disease doctor. My understanding is the Chinese government is testing viruses for other viruses. It’s something we don’t do in this country.”

McCain added, “When this started, Tom Cotton was writing an op-ed and going on TV raising questions. If you raise the question that this might have come from the Chinese labs in Wuhan instead of like a wet market you were treated like you are Alex Jones you had a tinfoil hat on your head. Now Vanity Fair writing these profiles asking these questions. We have to understand where these viruses come from. There’s a huge crisis in the country with Republicans and Democrats questioning our institutions and having a lack of faith in our medical community. There’s not a lot of transparency. If there’s nothing to hide, show us the proof. That should be a bigger concern.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN