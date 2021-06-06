Adam Schiff: Republican Party Has Become ‘Anti-Democratic’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” called the Republican Party “anti-democratic.”

Witt said, “Here is something that investigative reporters have gotten ahold of from The New York Times. They report that in Donald Trump’s final weeks in office, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, repeatedly pushed the Justice Department to investigate unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. This is according to newly-uncovered emails provided to Congress. What new layer does this add to the effort to undermine the election results? How serious is this direct link to the Oval Office and Donald Trump?”

Schiff said, “It’s very serious. I served with Mark Meadows. I know him reasonably well. This is tragic when people allow themselves to do in the service of this unethical president, and to, from the White House, be urging the Justice Department to engage in bogus investigations, either to gratify the president’s ego or even worse, to actually try to overturn the results. This is the president’s chief of staff. We have the president’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, openly opining but why we can’t have a coup like in Myanmar. We have the president and his supporters saying he will be reinstated in August, which is nonsense.”

“These are leaders, former leaders of the country that were engaged in this kind of conduct,” he continued. “And with respect to Meadows, it’s, again, another assault on the independence of the Justice Department. They shouldn’t be having those contacts about any subject that implicates the president. But the fact that he was doing it to try to overturn a U.S. election shows what an anti-democratic party the Republican Party has become, anti-democratic, anti-truth. They have essentially forsaken one of the most important norms there is, the peaceful transfer of power.”

