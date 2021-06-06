FNC’s Wallace to Lewandowski: ‘Come On Corey’ — You Are Blaming Trump’s COVID Inaction on Fauci

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace challenged Make America Great Again Action Super PAC chair Corey Lewandowski over his comments about Anthony Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallace said, “Mr. Trump also went hard after Dr. Anthony Fauci, which raises the question, if he was so concerned about the Wuhan lab, why didn’t Mr. Trump do more to investigate it? Why didn’t he do more to put pressure on the Chinese when he was president?”

Lewandowski said, “President Trump said we believe that this originated in a lab in Wuhan, the media by and large dismissed that and even Jonathan Karl of ABC News came out and said the media had egg on their face for dismissing that potential claim of what transpired. So why don’t we have a commission, Chris? Let’s appoint Secretary Mike Pompeo and maybe Secretary Clinton to look into why 600,000 Americans have died because of this. Let’s hold China accountable. Let’s ask for the reparations which they owe not only us, but probably the world, and I think $10 trillion sounds like about the right amount to me.”

Wallace said, “But, Corey, back as late as March 27th, so at least two months after Donald Trump was mourned by his own national security advisor that this was going to be the greatest threat of his presidency and proceeded to play it down. As late as March 27th of last year, Donald Trump was still praising President Xi of China and still talk about how cooperative he was. Again, if he was so concerned about the Wuhan lab, he had the opportunity as president, why didn’t he get tough with China then when he had the opportunity?”

Lewandowski said, “We were listening to what the media has defined as the experts and Dr. Fauci—

Wallace interjected, “Come on, Corey. Corey, Corey, wait a minute, you’re telling me that the president— they’re going to blame the president’s inaction on Dr. Fauci?”

Lewandowski said, “Chris, if we’re going to follow the science and listen to Dr. Fauci, he has been lifted up as the media of the foremost expert on this matter in the world. This into what Dr. Fauci said. First, he said masks would not be needed. Then he said banning flights coming in from mainland China were not necessary. Now we know, Chris, that Dr. Fauci, through his government agency, funded at least $800,000 of government taxpayer money to the Wuhan laboratory. So the question now with all the emails coming out from Dr. Fauci is what did he know and when did he know it, and did he give information to the president which we could have used to prevent a series of these deaths from occurring? This president, President Trump, was very tough on China. We put a series of tariffs on their products so that we could compete on a global scale.”

Wallace said, “We could go on on this and the fact that the president refused to wear a mask in public for over three months after the CDC recommended it, but let me move on to another subject.”

