Behar: ‘Crazy’ Trump Looked Like He ‘Pooped’ His Pants in North Carolina

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump looked like he “pooped” his pants during a speech to the North Carolina Republican Party on Saturday.

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “Ex-presidents have to present themselves in a way they’ll be taken seriously. Otherwise, you can look like a crazy, ex-mad-king. He’s been like a wedding singer at Mar-a-Lago, and he just looks really disheveled. And he doesn’t look good. I mean, I’m not one of these people who, like, a Jim Acosta where I’m always dunking on him, but this is not how — if he’s really looking to, like, lead the party, this is not the way that he should present himself for a lot of different reasons.”

Behar said, “Well, they make him look crazy. They make him look crazy. On Fox News, they talk about how Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. Hello, Joe Biden is riding his bike and leading the country quite well. This guy is running around with pants that look like he pooped in them or something. It is weird.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “He always kind of looked like this, the disheveled oversize suits when she does that dance like that. It feels like he’s around people who, if you ask they just yes to him or they can’t control him, which is also highly possible. If you say something brilliant, people won’t be looking at your pants. Which is kind of the point, the pants stole the show.”

