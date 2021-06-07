Stormy Daniels: My Attorney Is in Contact with Manhattan DA — I Would ‘Love’ to Testify in Trump Probe

Stormy Daniels said Monday on CNN’s “New Day” that her lawyer has been in contact with the Manhattan District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump and his company.

Anchor John Berman asked, “I think what we all want is an update into these various investigations. Have you been called to testify before this Manhattan grand jury?”

Daniels said, “I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and provide whatever evidence they need from me. I have all the original forms and e-mails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff. I’m happy to turn it over to anybody who needs it, honestly.”

Berman asked, “As of now, what kind of contact have you had with either Manhattan DA investigators or New York investigators?

Daniels said, “I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in touch with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate. I’ve had meetings with them about other issues. I’ve given depositions willingly about other cases involved. We honestly thought the Supreme Court was going to step up and do the right thing because we’re terrified that the president is above the law. Whether you are on the side of Trump or not, I just don’t understand how one man can go to prison for a crime, and somebody else can’t even be investigated.”

Berman said, “So as of now, you haven’t sat for a deposition or answered any direct questions involving this investigation into Donald Trump. You mentioned Michael Cohen obliquely there. He has served time for this, federal time, for the illegal campaign donations.”

