Capito: Biden’s Staff Broke from What He ‘Very Clearly’ Said He Wanted

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said that during the negotiations over an infrastructure package, President Joe Biden’s staff demanded all new spending, which was “a great departure” from what Biden had “very clearly” said he wanted during the first meeting.

Capito stated that “we offered the president basically what he asked us to do the first time we met with him, which was a trillion dollars over eight years, including baseline spending.” And that the final offer from the White House “was much closer in numbers than what the White House is putting out right now.”

She added that Biden “very clearly” said he wanted $1 trillion over eight years, including baseline spending, in the first meeting, which was walked back by his staff.

Capito further stated that Biden’s staff, in subsequent talks, said the spending had to be all new spending, which was “a great departure from where we had been with the president himself.” And that there were disagreements over the definition of infrastructure.

