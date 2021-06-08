Ocasio-Cortez: Biden’s Immigration Policy ‘Inhumane’ – Warning People Not to Come Seems Like ‘Precursor’ to ‘Violence’ Against Immigrants

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stated that “the Biden administration’s immigration policy writ large is not working. It’s wrong, and it’s inhumane.” And that that Vice President Kamala Harris’ warning to migrants that they shouldn’t come seems like a precursor to “saying that we are going to allege that you are coming to this country illegally, when seeking asylum on our border is, in fact, legal, and use that to pre-date any violence that we are willing to inflict on immigrants as a deterrent.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think the issue here, and first of all, I think this is not just about the vice president. This is about the Biden administration’s immigration policy writ large is not working. It’s wrong, and it’s inhumane. It’s rooted — and he inherited it. But frankly, this was also a problem not just inherited by Donald Trump, but inherited by Barack Obama, all the way back to the creation of DHS and ICE under George Bush.”

She continued that people in Central America know the journey to the U.S. is dangerous, and take it because of how bad the conditions in their countries are and said that the U.S. hasn’t acknowledged that its policies have played a part in the bad conditions in the region.

She added, “We cannot, as a country, no matter who it is, continue to show up in Latin America and say that this is their fault, or that they are to blame, right? Because this seems like almost a precursor to say — in saying that we are going to allege that you are coming to this country illegally, when seeking asylum on our border is, in fact, legal, and use that to pre-date any violence that we are willing to inflict on immigrants as a deterrent.”

