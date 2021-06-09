Del Rio Border Sector Chief: We’ve Had About 49 People Die at Border This Year

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero stated that authorities have rescued around 1,300 people from drowning along the border so far this year, but about 49 people have perished from either exposure or drowning.

Skero said, “So, so far this year, we’ve rescued about 1,300 people. Sadly though, we’ve lost about 49 to either exposure in the brush or to drownings. It’s a very dangerous river to cross. People think that it’s easy. Because they see people walking in ankle-deep water but you’ve got gravel bars and silt bottoms and people slip and people can drown.”

