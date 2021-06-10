CNN’s Reston: Harris’ Border Answer ‘Perplexing’ and She Deflects – She’s Acting ‘Defensive’ Because Right Is Trying to Make Her Border Czar

On Wednesday’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” CNN National Political Reporter Maeve Reston stated that Vice President Kamala Harris’ answer to a question on visiting the border “was a really perplexing answer that came off as flippant” and part of a pattern where Harris deflects questions she doesn’t like, and that Harris is “reacting in a defensive way. Because the right has been trying to make her into the administration’s border czar, and that’s not the portfolio she was given and it’s not a role that she wants.”

Reston said, “I think that we’ve seen this time and again from Kamala Harris, Don, throughout the campaign in 2020. When she doesn’t like a question that she gets, she often deflects it in a way that can seem defensive. And the point that Lester Holt was making was obvious to anyone else who was watching this interview, which is that the issues at the border are inextricably linked with the portfolio that she’s been given, which is to slow — to stem the flow of migration from Central America. And so, it was a really perplexing answer that came off as flippant. And I think that’s what people within the White House are reacting to. Because there were…any number of ways that she could have answered this question that came off differently. I mean, she has visited the border as attorney general of California. She visited the border when she was a U.S. senator. And so, she’s reacting in a defensive way. Because the right has been trying to make her into the administration’s border czar, and that’s not the portfolio she was given and it’s not a role that she wants. But we really saw that come through in her answer.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett