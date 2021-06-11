Dem Rep. Ritchie Torres: ‘We Live Under the Tyranny of Joe Manchin’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) stated that “we no longer live in a democracy. We live under the tyranny of Joe Manchin.”

Torres said, “Look, we no longer live in a democracy. We live under the tyranny of Joe Manchin. So, we are all at the whim of Joe Manchin. As far as infrastructure is concerned, I’m in favor of going through reconciliation, which is exempt from the filibuster. I feel like we live in the makings of an FDR moment. We have an opportunity to govern as boldly in the 21st century as FDR did in the 20th century and I feel like we should go through reconciliation and make the boldest possible investments in the future of America.”

