Maher: The Pandemic Is ‘Over’ and How We Handle Emerging from It ‘Looking Like a Big Liability’ for Democrats

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the coronavirus pandemic is “over” and “how we react to coming out of this is looking like a big liability to the Democrats.”

Maher said, “I think how we react to coming out of this is looking like a big liability to the Democrats. I think somehow — sometimes their whole attitude toward this was a liability.”

After citing a Gallup poll that 71% of Democrats believe that people without COVID symptoms and who are otherwise healthy should stay at home as much as possible, Maher added, “I see people on the street walking outside with a mask on. Like you f*cking moron, I just want to shout at them outside the car, you’re a moron. You never could get it outside, really, and you’re alone walking on the street with a mask?”

Maher further stated, “It’s over. Can we just say it’s over? I know it was great fun to have a pandemic and order Grubhub every night.”

He later added that if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t be afraid of people who aren’t.

