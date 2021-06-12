CNN’s Cuomo: GOP ‘Too Concerned with the Wuhan Lab Story’ to Care About Trump DOJ Surveilling Dems

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo stated that Republicans aren’t condemning the Trump Justice Department seizing records for the metadata of House Democrats because “they’re too concerned with the Wuhan lab story right now,” which goes back to the beginning of a pandemic that Republicans thought was a hoax.

“Don Lemon Tonight” guest host Laura Coates said she’s surprised that Republicans haven’t said much on the story since the same thing could happen to Republican members of Congress in the future.

Cuomo responded, “Well, they’re too concerned with the Wuhan lab story right now, which takes us back to the beginning of a pandemic that they agreed was a hoax with their silence about when the president was calling it a hoax then.”

