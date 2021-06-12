GOP Rep. Mace: Trump DOJ Surveilling House Dems ‘Wrong’ – Dems Lack Credibility on the Issue Since Obama Went After Fox, AP

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that it was wrong for the Trump Justice Department to seize records for the metadata of House Democrats, just as it was wrong for the Obama DOJ to go after journalists at the Associated Press and Fox News and that the Obama administration’s surveillance conduct undercuts Democrats’ credibility on the subject.

Mace said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “Well, this is wrong. They’re both wrong, right? And Democrats would have more credibility on this issue — they’re raging on Twitter right now, but they’d have more credibility on this issue if they didn’t abuse their own surveillance powers to go after Fox News and the Associated Press. And you’re right, it was Obama’s Department of Justice that went after journalists, right? I mean, that was wrong. This is wrong now. That was wrong then.”

