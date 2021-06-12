Josh Rogin: Fauci, Collins ‘Have Been Thwarting Congressional Investigations’

During an interview released on Friday’s edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN Political Analyst Josh Rogin said White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins “have been thwarting Congressional investigations” and refusing to answer questions “about the work that they were doing that was connected to these Wuhan labs, primarily the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Rogin said, [relevant remarks begin around 50:15] “Fauci and Collins, Fauci the head of the part of the government that funds all virus research — basically all virus research…and Collins the head of the NIH, they have been thwarting Congressional investigations. They’ve been refusing to answer basic questions from Congress members of both sides of the aisle in both chambers about the work that they were doing that was connected to these Wuhan labs, primarily the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett