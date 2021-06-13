Pelosi: Omar Is a ‘Valued Member’ of the Democrat Caucus — ‘We Did Not Rebuke Her’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was a “valued member” of the Democrat caucus even though she compared the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. You and other top House Democrats released a pretty rare statement rebuking her for appearing to draw false equivalencies between the United States and Israel and terrorist organizations, Hamas and Taliban. She clarified, she said that she was in no way equating them, but since all of that happened, she and others don’t seem to be letting this go. Rashida Talib, one of her close friends, member of your caucus, tweeted the following. Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. It doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed.”

Pelosi said, “Let me just say this. We did not rebuke her. We acknowledged that she made a clarification. So before we go too far down that path.”

She continued, “Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus. She asked her questions of the secretary of state. Nobody criticized those, how people will be held accountable if we’re not going to the International Court of Justice. That was a very legitimate question. That was not of concern. Members did become concerned when the tweet that was put out equated the United States with the Taliban and Hamas. And, and then she clarified it. And we thanked her for clarification.”

Bash said, “So do you want people to let it go?”

Pelosi said, “They can say whatever they want. What I’m saying is, end of subject — she clarified, we thanked her, end of subject. Whatever people go out and say is up to them, but what happened is a reflection of the respect we have for our members. When she made her questions at the hearing, but the disagreement that we have to equate the United States of America with Hamas and ISIS.”

