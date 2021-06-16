DeSantis: ‘We Are Not Allowing Discrimination Based on Vaccination Status’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) explained why his state was rejecting vaccine passports as a policy in the wake of the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florida Republican governor cited CDC guidance on the cruise industry going back to 2020, and he said there were some ineligible for vaccinations, which would prohibit them from boarding cruise ships.

“Just understand, Sean, CDC has shut down the cruise lines down for over a year,” he said. “We sued the CDC to be able to get them off of this so that the cruise lines could function in Florida. Of course, they’re going to have to do about it consistent with Florida law. We are not allowing discrimination based on vaccination status. What the CDC wants to do is effectively ban young kids from cruises because they’re not even eligible to get vaccinated, and yet they would count that against the cruise ship.

“So, our view is, you know, nondiscrimination, understanding kids should be able to go on, and also understanding people have recovered from COVID and also are immune, and they may not have taken the vaccine at that point,” DeSantis added. “So we think that that’s better than forcing people to divulge private health information and discriminate against people who may have had reason not to get the vaccine.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor