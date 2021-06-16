Trump: Biden Administration’s Struggles on the Border, with the Economy ‘Making Me Very Popular’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former President Donald Trump discussed his political future and what he will be focused on in the interim as the 2024 presidential cycle approaches.

Trump maintained he was working to help Republicans get elected in the 2022 midterm cycle and then would make a decision on 2024.

He also said that the border situation and economic pressures were making him “very popular.”

“[I] will be working and getting a lot of great people elected,” he said. “And, again, they go up 20, 30, 40 points sometimes. People — the fake news doesn’t like talking about it. But the numbers are really incredible. So, I’m working on ’22, getting a lot of good senators and a lot of good congresspeople elected. And then, we will be making a decision on 2024. But, if you look at the numbers, people are liking me more now than ever before. But I think that’s — the reason is, they’re watching what’s happening with our country. They’re watching no energy independence. They’re watching the border.

“Never has there been a scene like what’s happening at the border and the death that’s being caused,” Trump continued. “This isn’t just border. This is death and criminals pouring into our country. They’re looking at the economy. They’re looking at inflation. They’re looking at interest rates. They’re looking at gasoline prices. And I guess it’s making me very popular.”

