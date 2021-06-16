Trump: Biden-Putin Meeting a ‘Good Day for Russia’ — ‘We Gave a Very Big Stage to Russia, and We Got Nothing’

Wednesday, during an interview with FNC host Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump gave his successor President Joe Biden low marks for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland earlier in the day.

According to Trump, although Putin got to be on the world stage alongside the U.S. president, Biden got nothing in return.

“Let’s start with the events today and your overall thoughts,” Hannity said. “And I want you to address — I will get to a very specific question, but, first, let’s start with your overall thoughts today and what Biden was facing in Putin. And then we will move on from there.”

“Well, I guess the overall is, we didn’t get anything,” Trump replied. “We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing. We gave up something that was unbelievably valuable. I stopped the pipeline, Nord Stream. And that pipeline was stopped. And it was given back, and nothing was gotten for it. And it was just — it was another day. And performance art, you will take a look at how various people performed, namely, the two people. And, you know, you have to form your own judgment. It’s not for me to say. But I will say that it was — I think it was a good day for Russia. I don’t see what we got out of it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor